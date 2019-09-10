John Larry Landeche
John Larry Landeche, of Angleton, Texas, passed away on September 4, 2019, at age 70. He was born in El Campo, Texas on February 28, 1949.
He was an avid outdoorsman, especially enjoying fishing with friends and family in the gulf aboard his boat “Coral Reefer”.
He and his wife were breeders of Pomeranian dogs.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alphonse M. and Lona Derouen Landeche; and a brother, Albert Mitchell Landeche.
He is survived by his wife, Regina; one brother, Charles “Sonny” Landeche (Linda); and three sisters, Jacqueline Soos (John), Margaret Ley (Michael), and Helen Lambard (Massey); and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service and celebration of his life will be held at the Oyster Creek United Methodist Church at 2722 FM 523 in Freeport , Texas on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.
