Cecil Crockett Tumlinson
January 31, 1948 –
December 31, 2019
Cecil Crockett Tumlinson passed away peacefully Tuesday, December 31, 2019 surrounded by family after a long battle with lung cancer. He was born to James Crockett Tumlinson and Adelia Ruth Tumlinson on January 31, 1948 in Freeport, Texas.
He graduated from Brazosport High School in 1966. He was drafted into the U.S. Army right out of high school and courageously served a year in Vietnam with the First Calvary, where he was awarded numerous medals and honors.
He worked for Dow Chemical in Freeport Texas until he retired in the early 2000s. He spent his last 10 years working as a special needs bus monitor for Brazosport ISD, along side his bride of 32.5 years, Patricia. He said that was the most rewarding job he ever had.
If he wasn’t working, he was spending time with his wife, kids and grandkids. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. He loved catching catfish out of his backyard on the Brazos River and frying it up for his family to enjoy. He also loved deer and hog hunting and loved making deer jerky and peanut brittle every year for the Holidays.
He was a man filled with faith and love for God and family. He always thought of others before himself.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Adelia Ruth Tumlinson; and father, James Crockett Tumlinson; and his brother, Patrick Arthur Tumlinson.
He is survived by his wife of 32.5 years, the love of his life, Patricia Lynn Tumlinson of Angleton; his sons, Cameron Ray Tumlinson and wife Rose of Angleton, James Kevin Tumlinson and wife, Kara of Houston, and Jayson Lee Tumlinson of Angleton; his daughters, Shelly Elaine White and husband Byron of Angleton, Jessica Lynn Franks and husband Greg of Angleton, and Laura Alice Smith of Sweeny; his brother, James Donald Tumlinson of Florida; and sister, Annie Jean Jones and husband Bobby of Oyster Creek, Texas. He had numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren and nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews that he loved dearly.
Memorial Service for Cecil will be at the First Baptist Church in Angleton at 3 p.m., Sunday, January 5, 2020.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.