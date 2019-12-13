Lavonda Terrell Krodel
June 10, 1940 –
November 22, 2019
Lavonda Terrell Krodel, 79, passed away on November 22, 2019 in Clute, Texas. She was born June 10, 1940 in Shoals, Indiana to Charles, Terrell and Bertha Owens. She grew up in rural Indiana moving to Angleton, Texas in 1975.
She was preceded in death by her parents; 11 siblings; and her daughter, Marilyn (Krodel) Alexander.
She is survived by her sons, Tony Krodel of Lake Jackson, Texas and Joe Krodel of Upland, Indiana; brother, Charles Terrell of Shoals, Indiana. She is also survived by her grandchildren, from Texas, Aaron and Sean Krodel; Misty, Cody and Michael Alexander; from Indiana, Danny, Chasity and Amanda Krodel; Luke Parker. She also leaves behind numerous great grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Woodlake Nursing Center for watching over her till the end.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.palmsfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Palms Funeral Home, Angleton, Texas.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.