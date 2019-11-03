Janis “Jan” L. Bebout
Janis “Jan” L. Bebout of Houston died on September 16, 2019. Jan was born on June 2, 1950 to Johnnie and Jack Pearson, Sr., both of Houston. Jan lived in Houston her entire life. Jan had a 42 year career as a flight attendant with Continental/United Airlines and every one of her customers would tell you she was the best flight attendant they ever encountered. During her tenure, Jan served over one million customers and they all adored her.
Jan was a standout at Reagan High School. Aside from her 4.0 GPA, she was Drillmaster of the Reagan Redcoats where she choreographed and conducted the 200 member team from high atop the roof of the high school.
Prior to becoming a flight attendant, Jan attended the University of Houston, where she made the Dean’s List. She was a member of Second Baptist Church as well as several local and national art museums. Jan enjoyed tennis, marathon running and fishing.
In 1987 Jan “Lost the toss,” acquiesced and married John W. Bebout. Together they led a fun filled life full of surprises.
Jan is survived by her husband, John; her parents; her brother, Lack L. Pearson Jr. (Laun); brother-in-law, David Bebout; niece, Halley Bebout; and nephew, Sam Bebout.
Honorary pallbearers are: Mary Lynn Todaro, Diedre Stern, Ingrid Monsegue, Eric Hochberg, Paula Purcell, Tami Ciarella, Donah Parker, Nancy Florer, and Sylvia Dejohn.
A funeral mass will be celebrated in memory of Jan beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at St. Michael Catholic Church, 1801 Sage Road in Houston.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that contributions be made in memory of Jan to the Alzheimer’s Association at 6055 South Loop East, Houston, Texas 77087, 713-242-0644.
