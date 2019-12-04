Darrel Wayne Barnes
August 26, 1943 –
November 30, 2019
Darrel Wayne Barnes, 76, of Clute, passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019, surrounded by loved ones.
Wayne was born on August 26, 1943 in Pearland to Aaron and Maggie Barnes. He graduated from Brazosport High School in 1962 and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. He proudly served 7 years as a member of the Strategic Air Command in Amarillo and Thailand during the Vietnam Campaign. He was a loyal operator at Dow Chemical for 38 years before retiring to appreciate time with his family, motorcycling, and his favorite pastime – shooting. He enjoyed his membership with Greenwood Gun Club, where he made many friends, most especially, Larry Nelson. Wayne, a proud resident of Angleton for more than 40 years, loved his home and took his post as “neighborhood watch” from his front porch seriously. Bubba and Pam Goodson and Wayne looked after each other through the years and formed a strong bond of friendship.
Wayne was called “Pop” by his son and his friends, and they were always ready to hear a tall tale by Pop. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching any sporting event on television, and always relished a good cup of coffee.
Wayne is preceded in death by his father, Aaron Barnes of Clute.
He is survived by his son, Aaron Wayne Barnes, wife Dee, and grandson Lawsonof Normangee; mother, Maggie Zelko of Clute; brother Lloyd Barnes and wife Janice of Houston; sister, Janis McCoslinof Clute; and many nieces, nephews, friends, neighbors, and co-workers. Wayne shared his life with wife, Rita Durham-Barnes, for more than 16 years. Despite their differences, their friendship lasted a lifetime. He spent more than 30 years with special friend, Gwen Mitcham, until she fell ill. Then, most recently, he reconnected with his high school sweetheart, Elaine Tate Manning, and enjoyed making many new memories.
Wayne’s continuous humor and dry wit will be missed by all. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Wayne’s favorite charity, Disabled American Veterans.
Viewing will be Thursday, December 5, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Stroud Funeral Home in Clute, TX.
Funeral will be Friday, December 6, 10 a.m. at Temple Baptist Church in Clute, TX.
Graveside will be at South Park Cemetery in Pearland, TX – immediately following. Online condolences can be made to www.stroudfuneral.com
