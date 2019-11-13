In Loving Memory of Sherrie Lynn Eddlemon Christopherson
August 27, 1965 –
October 24, 2019
Sherrie Lynn Eddlemon Christopherson, 54, of LaPorte, Texas passed away on October 24, 2019 with her husband, Roy, by her side. She was born on August 27, 1965 to Alvin and Nancy (Smith) Eddlemon in Freeport, Texas.
Services are scheduled for Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Palms Funeral Home in Angleton. Friends and family are welcome to attend the service.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Diabetes Association or American Heart Association.
Sherrie graduated from Angleton High School, then attended Mary Hardin Baylor and University of Houston Clear Lake receiving her Bachelor’s Degree in Secondary Education Majoring in Math. She found her calling by working with at risk teens connecting with them and teaching in a way they understood, at both Angleton High School and Dawson High School in Pearland and taught for a total of 22 years.
She was preceded in death by her father, Alvin Eddlemon; sister, Leslie Ann Henley; and grandparents.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 12 years, Roy Christopherson and his four children, Kaitlin, Kassie, Claire and Blake; her mother, Nancy Stripling (husband Stan); her brother, David Eddlemon (wife Kathy); nephew, Corbin; brother-in-law, Mitchell Henley;niece, Bridgett Honeycutt (husband A.J.); and great-nephews, Aydan and Blake Honeycutt. Sherrie will also be forever remembered by her students, extended family and dear friends.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.palmsfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Palms Funeral Home, Angleton, Texas.
