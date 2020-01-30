Esequiel Guajardo Jr. Jan 30, 2020 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Esequiel Guajardo Jr. April 6, 1989 – January 19, 2020Esequiel Guajardo Jr., 30, of Lake Jackson, Texas passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2019. Funeral services are pending with Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home in Brazoria, Texas. 979-798-5253. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Add an entry as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Brazos Monthly Gulf Coast Giants Today's e-Edition Latest News Four BISD campuses named Capturing Kids Hearts National Showcase schools Prosecutors say skewed drug deal factored into Canadian man's death ACIT hosts a forum for state representative and sheriff candidates Valentine's shopping experience to promote giving back Local swimmers looking for trip to state Bucs mixed doubles play well at Pearland Lifters start quest toward region, state Area Sports Roundup: Brazoswood kicks off district on right foot Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesClute resident who was shot was a Brazoswood studentPynes sentenced to 10 yearsDriver in car chase abandons childLake Jackson social club spurs gambling debateClute Intermediate evacuated out of cautionVioleta America Rosales MaldonadoFamilies distraught amid false rumor of Clute school shootingPynes gets 10-year prison sentenceTwo dead in Clute crashChance encounter reunites man and his rescuers Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedLetter to the editor for Jan. 16, 2020 (11)BYRON YORK: Bolton testimony would be complicated affair (11)ANOTHER VIEWPOINT: Impeachemnt is supposed to be about right vs. wrong, not right vs. left (11)OUR VIEWPOINT: State targeting specific deductions is dangerous game (10)ANOTHER VIEWPOINT: Democrats' call for witnesses likely a bluff (9)BYRON YORK: Whistleblower disappears in dustup (8)Letter to the editor (8)MICHAEL MORRIS: Violent crimes made too many headlines (7)HD 25 candidate financial reports show endorsements, contributors (5)Letter to the editor (3) Online Poll Did the punishment fit the crime for the Houston Astros for the team's high-tech, sign-stealing program? You voted: No, they were too harsh Yes, suspensions and firings were deserved No, they were too light It depends if other teams are punished Vote View Results Back Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Obituaries Get a list of the day’s obituaries, delivered to your inbox every day. Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily headlines? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Facts. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Newspaper Ads Mansfield Industrial Hiring ICS Now Hiring Angleton Non-Profit Hiring For Bookkeeping Duties Texas Barge Hiring Welders Bulletin
