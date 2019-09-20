Kevin G. Hall
Funeral services for Kevin G. Hall, 58, of Brazoria, Texas, are pending with Gardner Funeral Home in Angleton, Texas.
He passed away, Wednesday, September 13, 2019 in Houston, Texas.
Rest in peace my friend and classmate. I know you're with the Lord who you served faithfully your whole life.
