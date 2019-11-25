Rose Marie Ray Visor
Rose Marie Ray Visor was a treasured wife, mother, grandmother and friend. On Sunday, November 23, her spirit shifted from this earth into a heavenly eternity with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
In her passing, we find comfort in knowing she was reunited with Les Woodruff Visor, her sweetheart of 58 years and escorted into the gates of heaven by her son, Johnny William Visor and great-grandson Les Martin Cruise.
Her legacy of love continues on in lives of her sons: Ray Visor and wife Debi; Bruce Visor and wife Teri of Angleton; and son, Robert Visor and wife Terri of Bisbee, AZ Her grandchildren are forever grateful for the years of love, listening and support their Granny impressed onto each of their hearts; the Visor grandchildren include: Tara Visor Rolan and Wesley of Waco; Taressa Visor Morales and Richard of Angleton; Ali Visor Cruise and Rick of Lake Jackson; Jacob Visor and Christine; and Seth Visor of Angleton. Gran Gran cherished her great-grandchildren Bryce Harlan, Wyatt Grace and Cory Jayne Rolan; Sawyer Rose Visor Morales; Pilot Ray Visor; and joining the tribe in Feb. 2020, Leah Marie Cruise.
Rose Marie was born to Frank & Aleize Ray in Galveston, Texas on January 12, 1936. She graduated from Dominion High School in Galveston. She moved from the island to Angleton in 1956, when she and Les began raising their family. She had the heart of a mother and was able to fulfill the call on her life by raising the ‘Visor Boys’. She nurtured each of their God-given talents and interests. She encouraged each of them to follow their passion and allowed them to grow into their own callings. Rose and Les enjoyed taking the boys on family vacations and spent summers and many weekends with their family on Galveston Island.
As the boys grew up, she enjoyed working at Lee’s Jewelers and became a lead regional saleswoman for Tupperware. Rose was part of a local women’s bowling team and Les was a member of the Brazoria County Woodcarvers Club, and founders of the Texas Wood Carvers Guild. Rose was a naturally gifted artist: Les would carve and Rose would paint them to life. She loved sharing her gift of art and creativity with her family and each grandchild treasured their time with her around the breakfast table.
Rose was a faithful wife to Les and in his latest years, she would spend each day by his side, rarely taking a day off to care for him until his very last day. She was a woman of God and gracefully shared the love of Christ to her family, friends and strangers. She never missed an opportunity to say “I love you more.”
Services are planned for Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Palms Funeral Home. The family will receive visitors beginning at 5:00 pm; a memorial service will begin at 6:00 pm. A private burial will be hosted at the Houston National Cemetery.
In lieu of usual remembrances, donations may be made to IPH Home Health Care & Hospice Care.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.