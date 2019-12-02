Mary Mildred Nix
Mary Mildred Nix, 97, of Clute departed this life on November 29, 2019.
She grew up in Foreman, AR and moved to the Brazosport area in 1951 with her loving husband of 61 years, Haskell E. Nix. Mildred retired from the Brazosport Hospital after 17 years of service. She and Haskell traveled and fished until they were not able to due to Haskell’s health.
Mildred is survived by her daughter, Betty and husband Wayne; son, Bill and wife Mary; 4 grandchildren, Scott (Carrie), Angela (John), Allison and Heather (Rowdy). She was also proud of her 7 great grandchildren and many nephews , nieces and other relatives.
Funeral services will be 11:00 AM, Wednesday, December, 4, 2019 at Temple Baptist Church in Clute with Rev. David Caraway officiating. Burial will be at Restwood Memorial Park. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service.
Family request that in lieu of flowers donation be made to Temple Baptist Church.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.