Lillian Bell Shuffield
April 19, 1924 –
February 27, 2020
Lillian Bell Shuffield of Cedar Park, TX went to be with the Lord on February 27th, 2020 at the age of 95. Funeral services for Mrs. Shuffield were held Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. in the Kathryn W. Green Chapel of Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Cameron. Burial will follow at the Little River Cemetery of Jones Prairie.
Lillian was born in Ben Arnold, TX on April 19th, 1924 to Claudie and Mamie Coker. She married her husband Willard “Bo” Shuffield on December 18, 1941 and they were married for 67 years. Bo passed away December 13, 2009.
She spent her years with Bo running a candy shop, selling Avon, helping Bo with his meat processing business and gardening. She was a devoted Christian and was an active member of The First Baptist Church in Brazoria, TX and Wild Peach Baptist Church near Brazoria, TX before moving to Cedar Park in 2013. She spent her final years at Cedar Ridge Special Care Center. Her family would like to thank the staff of Cedar Ridge Special Care Center for making her time there happy and comfortable.
She was preceded in death by brother, Dencile Coker; and sisters, Evelyn Petty, Agnes Roberts Nelson, and Doris Doss.
She is survived by her brother, Claude Coker of Lake Jackson, TX; sister, Nadine Herrin of Leander, TX; and many nieces and nephews who will all miss her greatly.
Lillian always said the most important thing she learned in life, was “God is good and to trust the Lord”.
Arrangements are under the direction of Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Cameron. Condolences for the family may be left at www.green-pattersonfuneralhome.com.
