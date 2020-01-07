Rev. Doctor Bobby Lynn Dickens
June 5, 1928 –
January 4, 2020
Rev. Doctor Bobby Lynn Dickens, aged 92, passed from this life peacefully at his home in Brazoria, on Saturday, January 4, 2020. He was born on June 5, 1928 in East Texas to Sudie Cindy Fowler and Forest Brian Dickens.
On January 21, 1949, Bobby married the love of his life, Myrlene Lewis. Over the next 71 years, they built a beautiful life together, which included five children, 16 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
Accepting God’s call to be a minister, Bob served in churches across Texas for over 30 years. During this time he also graduated from SMU with two doctorates. After retiring from the United Methodist Church, he started working on staff at the Gulf Coast Christian Center in West Columbia, which included serving as the Dean of the Bible Institute. Reverend Bob had a deep love for all people. After retirement, he began working in his wood shop. He soon found another way of spreading the love of Jesus. He designed a wooden pocket cross, and began passing them out all over Brazoria County, while passionately reminding people that Jesus had died on the cross for their sins.
Reverend Dr. Dickens treasured God, his family and his friends above all else. Once officially retiring from the Methodist Church, he dedicated his time and heart to establishing and leading The Gulf Coast Evangelism ministries. A part of his ministry included a family bible study on Sunday evenings that quickly became Bob’s most anticipated night of the week. This Sunday tradition has gone on for well over 20 years and will continue as we honor his memory.
Reverend Bob will be remembered for being a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, great-great-grandfather, and dedicated pastor. He will be missed by all who knew him.
A celebration of his life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the Gulf Coast Christian Center in West Columbia with Bro. Bobby Hankins officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Lawn Haven of Rest. Serving as pallbearers will be his grandsons, Aaron, Jarrod, and Taylor Creswell, Adam Keen, and Joshua and Joel Morris.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home in West Columbia.
Bob is survived by his wife, Myrlene; children, Leslie Keen and husband, Danny, Charles Dickens, Kathy Creswell and husband, Joey, Dan Dickens and wife, Sylvia; and Toni Gros and husband, Randy; brothers, Jerry Dickens (Sarah) and Winn Dickens (Peggy); sister, Totsie Bettis; grandchildren, Aaron Creswell (Casey), Dana Dickens, Elizabeth Dickens, Adam Keen (Melinda), Jarrod Creswell (Kimberli), Rachel Dickens, Lacey Weisinger (Dustin), Kendall Davenport (Ariel), Haley Creswell, Josh Morris (Rachel), Marie Dickens, Joel Morris, Jazmyne Dickens, Simon Saldierna, Leslie Rodriguez, and Danny Saldierna; great-grandchildren, Taylor, Abigail, and Cameron Creswell, Drake, Mallory, Colt and Cade Weisinger, Jaxon, Sawyer, and Lincoln Davenport, Emma Keen, and Oden Homniok; and great-great-grandchild, Aria Creswell.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Forest and Sudie; brothers, Raymond and Wayne Dickens; and Laura Jaramillo.
Services are under the direction of Baker Funeral Home in West Columbia, Texas, 634 S. Columbia Dr. 77486 (979)-345-3232. Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting our website at www.bakerfuneralhome.net
An honorable and true Man of God. “Well done thy good and faithful servant”
