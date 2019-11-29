Margaret Estell Barr Schlemmer
May 26, 1926 –
November 25, 2019
Margaret Estell Barr Schlemmer, age 93, of Jones Creek, passed away on November 25, 2019. Margaret was born on May 26, 1926 in Freeport to Stanley F. and Alva Lewis Barr.
Margaret married Wallace L. Schlemmer in 1949, and they recently celebrated their 70th anniversary. She was a member of the Gulf Prairie Presbyterian Church in Jones Creek. She was born in Freeport, but lived most of her life in Jones Creek, after her family moved there in 1928. She graduated from Freeport High School in 1943. She worked for the Freeport Sulphur Company, and later as a legal secretary.
In her younger days, she loved to play the piano and ride horses, especially her favorite Palomino named King Boy. In her later years, she loved to listen to music, especially her favorite tenor Luicano Pavarotti, and work on word puzzles.
Margaret is survived by her husband, Wallace; son, Robert Stanley Schlemmer and Sue; son, Gordon Lee Schlemmer and his wife Laura.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Robert R. Barr; and beloved, grand-dogs Curly and Max.
Pallbearers will be Rick Spoonts, AJ Jinkins, Roger Mallory, and John LeBlanc.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Alkesh Amin for his loving care of Margaret for the past few years.
Funeral Service will be at Lakewood Funeral Chapel in Lake Jackson/Clute on Monday, December 2, at 10:30 a.m., with burial immediately following at Gulf Prairie Cemetery in Jones Creek.
Visitation with the family will be at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, December 2, preceding the service.
Funeral arrangements are by the Turner family of Lakewood Funeral Chapel.
