Calvin Lee Robertson
Calvin Lee Robertson, 33, of Lake Jackson, Texas went home on July 13, 2019. Calvin was born on June 11, 1986 to Wesley Robertson, and Lisa Wilson Notgrass.
Calvin was called home way too soon. But, only for those of us left behind. He was ready to join our Lord, and the loved ones who has gone before. He was a God fearing Christian man. He loved, and liked everyone he met. He was a friend to everyone. He lived his life as such, that he touched everyone in a special way. He instantly welcomed you as his friend. With everyone, he had a certain gift to make you laugh in any circumstance.
His love for his family was immense. He was an awesome big brother to his sisters, which he dearly loved. His best friend, and buddy, was his grandfather, Robert Wilson. They did everything together. Which, he too left us one year, and one day before him. We rejoiced knowing that he was there to greet him, and walk him home, to the Kingdom of Heaven. Together again, they laugh and joke, as they had always done. His sense of humor was never lacking. And, his laugh was infectious.
He had a passion for comic books, and superhero action figures. Which he avidly collected. His wide circle of friends, which he worked with, as a job in this field, dearly loved him.
As it turned out, Calvin himself, became a true to life superhero. At the age of 29, he was diagnosed with a rare, unknown form of Alzheimer’s. When he was accepted as a case study patient, it gave him a new perspective of his unfortunate condition. Instead of being downhearted with what he knew he would be facing, he instead knew that the research with him, could save lives in the future. And, it will. Maybe not in our lifetimes. But, in time.
He was so kindhearted with those less fortunate. If he knew someone was with out their lunch that day, he would give up his cash, or lunch, so they could eat. And, he gladly went without. He wished that everyone in this world could be that way. He lived his life clean from the vices of drugs, and alcohol. And, with great respect for his elders. He was the perfect example, of what a man should be. Which makes it more heartbreaking for those of us still here on earth, to have lost such a bright shining light.
But, he is glorious now. His body is whole again, at the foot of our Lord’s throne. “He is now, truly home.”
Calvin was preceded in death by his father, Wesley Kane Robertson; grandfathers, Robert Edward Wilson Sr., and James William Robertson; step-grandparents, Benny and Margaret Notgrass; and great-grandfather, William Judson Robertson.
Calvin is survived by his mother, Lisa Notgrass; sisters, Savannah Notgrass, and Victoria (Delano) Notgrass Boykin; niece, Virginia Boykin; grandmother, Shirley Wilson; great-grandmother, Henrietta Robertson; and a large number of loving family and friends.
A Gathering to share memories will be held at Restwood Funeral Home on Wednesday July 17, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
A Celebration of Calvin’s Life will be held at Restwood Funeral Home on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., followed by the graveside in Restwood Memorial Park.
Much love for his care givers, Carmen “Maria” Isias, Stephanie Trevino, Lisa Speers, and Lisa Steiner; and his hospice nurses, Laura Bravenec, Allison Berg, and Mark Walker.
