Rita Joan Wierzbicki
August 18, 1949 –
January 19, 2020
Rita Joan Wierzbicki, 70, left her earthly body on Sunday, January 19, 2020.
She is survived by her loving husband Bruno, the love of her life of 53 years as well as children Tina (Mark), Jason (Nola), and Matt (Janet), grandchildren Nathan, Seth, Laynie, Jessie, Robert, Landon, and Tristan.
She made her entrance in to the world on August 18, 1949 in the city of Houston, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her parents Herman and Wilma Poore, and siblings Jimmy Poore, David Lee Poore, Carroll Poore, Virginia Walters, and Velma Sanders.
She is survived by her brother Pat Poore.
Rita was a loving woman and had a gift in loving anybody as her own and would treat people with the utmost compassion and respect. Family meant everything and she really enjoyed family trips to Galveston with all her family together. She was unselfish with her time and never hesitated when it came to helping others. She was very outspoken and had a wealth of knowledge ready to be shared with anyone who needed it (whether they liked it or not). You never knew what she would say, but whatever it was, it would definitely put a smile on your face! Her joy in life were her children and she loved them more than words can ever express.
On Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 p.m., a visitation will take place at Stroud Funeral Home in Clute, Texas. The Funeral Service will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. with interment at the Brazoria Cemetery immediately following the service.
Stroud Funeral Home, 538 North Brazosport Blvd., Clute, Texas 77531.
Brazoria Cemetery, 200 Block Tennis St., Brazoria, Texas 77422
