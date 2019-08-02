Valerie Beth Jennings Cole
August 26, 1969 —
July 16, 2019
Valerie Cole, 49, a resident of Freeport, Texas, went home to be with our Lord on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Valerie was a loving daughter, sister, aunt and niece.
Valerie will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her father, Robert Jennings; two brothers, Randall (Amanda) Jennings and Chris (Leigh Ann) Jennings; five nieces, Christy (Joshua) Francois, Brandi Jennings (Evan Mabe), Ashley (Chase) Gros, Christin Jennings, and Shelby Jennings; two nephews, Hayden Jennings and Collin Jennings; great nieces and nephews, Sophia Lovell, Caroline Gros, Elijah Francois and Killian Mabe; one uncle, Steve (Lois) Upton; five aunts, Roxie (David) Egger, Martha Hornstrom, Lois Lewis, Linda Griswald, and Shirley Williams; and numerous cousins and friends.
Valerie was preceded in death by her mother, Candis Upton Jennings and her maternal grandparents; and paternal grandparents.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at the Angleton Cemetery.
