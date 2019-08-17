Karl Henry Oelfke, Jr.
Karl Henry Oelfke, Jr., 90 of Lake Jackson, TX, joined the heavenly choir on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. He was born to Karl H. Oelfke, Sr. and Gertrude Busch Oelfke in Dallas, TX
Karl is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 70 years, Elaine Steed Oelfke. They married in Houston on July 25, 1949.
As a Rice University, chemical engineer graduate, he moved to Lake Jackson and began his career with Dow Chemical in 1950. He retired as a Major Manager in the 1980’s. Karl was a referee for boy’s baseball, basketball, football, and coached girls’ softball. He was an outdoorsman! He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and golf. He had his pilot’s license. He could fix just about anything! He enjoyed singing in the choir at First Baptist Lake Jackson and with the Heavenly Harmonizers. He taught Sunday school. He volunteered for Habitat for Humanity and as a tax preparer with AARP. He served as a driver and treasurer for Home Delivered Meals. He was a past president of Greenwood Gun Club and Riverside Country Club.
Karl was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Suzanne Colquitt.
Karl is survived by his wife, Elaine; daughters, Susan Whitby and Melinda Oelfke; grandsons, John Michael (Kacey) Whitby and Karl David (Crystal) Whitby; great-grandchildren, Madison, Will, Mary Elizabeth, Thomas Henry; brother, Bill (Nancy) Oelfke; and many nieces and nephews.
He was a man of few words, but when he spoke, we listened.
A gathering to share memories of Karl will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Restwood Funeral Home, in Clute, TX, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. A Celebration of Karl’s life will be held on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Lake Jackson at 3 p.m. A private family burial service will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019 in Pearland, TX.
Donations can be made to Home Delivered Meals, P.O. Box 232, Lake Jackson, TX 77566.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.