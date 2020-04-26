Gertrude May Farrar
Our beloved mother Gertrude May Farrar passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 25, 2020, into the arms of Jesus. We know she was greeted by loved ones who have gone before.
Gertrude was a longtime resident of Brazoria, born in Houston on September 6, 1931, to Chester Houston Dement and Gertrude Carriere. She moved to the Lake Jackson area and was the oldest of eight children. She was a 1949 graduate of Brazosport High School. On June 3, 1949, she married Eugene “Buster” Farrar.
She was a member of First Baptist Church of Brazoria until she was unable to drive. She loved to sing and was a member of the Heavenly Harmonizers.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Carolyn Lorie and her husband “Buster.”
Gertrude is survived by three children, Martha Finley and husband Rickey of Sweeny, Bubba Farrar and wife Jeanette of Angleton, Sandy Manning and husband Jesse of New Braunfels. Grandchildren Michell Azbell and husband Michael of Sweeny, Aaron Finley and wife Kristina of San Antonio, Jessica Dugan and husband Jordan of Sweeny, Travis Manning and wife Claire of Brazoria and Chrissa Manning of New Braunfels, 6 great-grandchildren Kylie, Brayden, Kaisen, Jaycie, Jaelyn and Ollie; sisters Martha Shanks, Lorain Miller, Barbara Sanders, brothers Chester Dement and Wayne Dement.
Due to COVID-19, the family will be holding a private, family-only service and burial.
Online condolences may be submitted to www.stroudfuneralhome.com.
