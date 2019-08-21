Willmarie Sallins
“Weezy”
Funeral services for Willmarie Sallins, 78, of Freeport will be Friday, August 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. at First Missionary Baptist Church, Freeport. Visitation will be Friday, August 23, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at the church. Burial will be at Gulf Coast Cemetery in Clute.
Please visit our website to leave online condolences, light a candle and send floral arrangements or gifts to her family at www.dixonfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.