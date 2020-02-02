Wayne Edward Howell
Wayne Edward Howell, 71, was called home to his heavenly savior on January 28, 2020. He had a devout love for Jesus Christ and for his family. Wayne never let an opportunity to share the good news of his Lord and Savior slip regardless if he knew you or not. He wanted everyone to experience the same relationship with Christ that he had for so many years. But his next love was baseball; more specifically the Houston Astros. He was an Astros fan through thick or thin and shared his love for the game with others as often as possible.
Wayne is survived by his brother-in-law, Donald Toutcheque Sr.; four nephews, Donald Toutcheque Jr. and wife Tracy; Jeffrey Toutcheque and wife Jodi; Sidney Toutcheque and wife Kelly; Larry Toutcheque and wife Mauri; and a host of extended family.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, Wiley Jefferson “Pop” and Doris Howell; sister, Barbara Toutcheque; and many other extended family.
Pallbearers are Donald Toutcheque Jr., Jeffrey Toutcheque, Sidney Toutcheque, Larry Toutcheque, Glen Prudhome and Jimmy Prudhome.
Honorary pallbearers are Mike Polk, Justin Toutcheque, Daniel Huerta, Jeremy Toutcheque, Lane Toutcheque, Tyler Toutcheque. Jeffrey Toutcheque Jr., Colton Toutcheque, Christian Cain.
Funeral arrangements made by Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Mansfield, LA. Visitation on Saturday, February 1st from 6:00-8:00pm with funeral service on Sunday, Feb 2nd at 2:00pm at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Mansfield, LA. Graveside service to follow at Highland Cemetery in Mansfield, LA. A special thank you to Stroud Funeral Home in Clute, TX for your coordination efforts.
