Calvin Lee Robertson
Calvin Lee Robertson, 33, of Lake Jackson, Texas went home on July 13, 2019.
Calvin is survived by his mother, Lisa Notgrass; sisters, Savannah Notgrass, and Victoria (Delano) Notgrass Boykin; niece, Virginia Boykin; and grandmother, Shirley Wilson.
A Gathering to share memories will be held at Restwood Funeral Home on Wednesday July 17, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
A Celebration of Calvin’s Life will be held at Restwood Funeral Home on Thursday July 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., followed by the graveside in Restwood Memorial Park
