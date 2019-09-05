Anna Louise Sweeney Thompson
Anna Louise Sweeney Thompson was born January 8, 1933 in Yarmouth, Nova Scotia to parents Gordon and Emma Jean Sweeney. She passed away at her daughter’s home in Lake Jackson on September 2, 2019 surrounded by her family.
She was preceded in death by husband, Charles Johnlo Thompson; son, Peter Glen Thompson; her parents; a sister and brother.
Lou was proud to be a Canadian and served in the Royal Canadian Air Force where she met her future husband while serving in Germany. Lou and Johnlo were married May 19,1956 while Johnlo was stationed in Germany. She and Johnlo were blessed with four children and eventually settled in Freeport Texas after Johnlo’s retirement from The United States Army. Lou enjoyed reading and was considered an excellent seamstress creating many of the clothes her daughters wore early in their lives. She later took up cross stitching and stitched many special creations she shared with family.Lou enjoyed being “Grannie” to her grandchildren, Charles Thompson (Ramsey), Joseph Thompson, Mary Thompson Adkisson (Trevor), Jessica Brown, James Brown III, Michael Howard, and Megan Howard; as well as great-grandchildren, Pierce, Cora and Brooks Thompson. While living at Carriage Inn she enjoyed the fun activities and adventures with new friends and especially her best friend Gladys Bennett.
She is survived by son, David (Lynn Marie) Thompson; daughter, Jo Ann (Jimmy) Brown; daughter, Jeanne (Jeff) Howard; her grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and one sister, Tish Hall.
A special thank you to the nurses with IPH Home Health and especially in home caregivers, Renea Brady and Lisa Wolber, who spent many hours with Lou over the past sixteen months.
A Memorial Funeral Mass will be held 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at St. Michael’s Church in Lake Jackson.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Salvation Army (PO Box 2029, Freeport, TX 77542) or a charity of your choice.
Final arrangements by the Turner Family at the Lakewood Funeral Chapel.
