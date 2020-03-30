Lillie Mae Edwards
Lillie Mae Edwards, 98, of Freeport passed away on March 24, 2020 at her residence in Freeport, TX. She was born on August 1, 1921 in Brazoria, TX to Hammie and Lillie Earls Williams.
She was a member of Wesley Chapel A.M.E. Church where she served as a Stewardess and Bible Teacher. She enjoyed cooking, watching television especially her soap operas. Her favorite sport teams were the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs.
She leaves to cherish her loving memories; daughter, Julia K. Williams, Freeport; sons, Isaac Steamer (Barbara) and Marvin L Edwards, Jr. (Stephenia), both of Clute, Henry L. Edwards, Jr. (Rosemary), Sugarland and Samuel L. Edwards, Sr. (Vicki), Freeport; sister, Lucille Perry, Florida; brother, Isaac Williams, Brazoria; good friend, Beatrice Edison, Brazoria; 26 grandchildren; 60 great grandchildren and a host of great great grandchildren, nieces nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be Tuesday, March 31, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Dixon Funeral Home in Brazoria, TX. She will be laid to rest at Mims Cemetery in Brazoria, TX.
Please visit our website to leave online condolences, light a candle and send floral arrangements or gifts to her family at www.dixonfuneralhome.com.
Final arrangements entrusted to Dixon Funeral Home of Brazoria at (979) 798-9113.
