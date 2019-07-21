Cynthia Ann Diaz
February 6, 1969 – July 17, 2019
Cynthia Ann Diaz, 50, of Lake Jackson, Texas passed away on Wednesday 17, 2019. Funeral services are pending with Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home in Brazoria, Texas. 979-798-5253
Updated: July 21, 2019 @ 7:59 am
