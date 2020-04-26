Claude Radford (CR) Atkinson
June 21, 1926 –
April 24, 2020
Claude Radford (CR) Atkinson, 93, of Sweeny, passed from this life on Friday, April 24, 2020. He was born on June 21, 1926 in Blooming Grove, Texas to Claude Atkinson Sr. and Lou Tisha Chambers Atkinson.
CR was an avid fisherman. Although he couldn’t swim, he was fast to take off to set the hook even if it meant he might end up in the water. He loved camping, spending time with his family, and picking on his kids and grandkids.
CR was a friend, a dad, and a grandfather. He was most affectionately known as Papaw. He will be greatly missed.
CR is survived by his sons, Larry Atkinson and wife, Rose, and Mark Atkinson and wife, Linda; grandchildren, Amy Atkinson Pope and husband, Russell, Kirsten Atkinson Callahan and husband, Andy, Kevin Atkinson, Lori Atkinson Borkowski, Keith Atkinson and wife, Linda; and Travis Atkinson; along with eight great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Jimmie Nell Atkinson; father, CR Atkinson, Sr.; mother, Lou Tisha Atkinson; and granddaughter, Shelley Marie Atkinson.
Due to COVID-19, a private family service will be held at Sweeny Cemetery.
Services are under the direction of C. T. Baker & Sons Funeral Home in West Columbia, Texas 634 S Columbia Dr 77486 (979)-345-3232. Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting our website at www.bakerfuneralhome.net
