Brendan William Maloney
Brendan William Maloney, of the Village of Surfside Beach, TX, was taken from his earthly family and joined to the family that has been missing him in heaven on October, 11, 2019.
He was born on June 29, 1982 in Brooklyn, New York.
Brendan was adopted by Laurence Maloney and Mary O’Brien Maloney whose great love manifested Brendan in their hearts for years before he came into their home.
Brendan married Christina in their home in the Village of Surfside Beach, TX on February 22, 2019. They united their families in a unity celebration of love that included their five children.
Brendan worked for almost two years, as a Network guru in the IT industry for Zachry. Brendan loved his work very much and could talk computer jargon for hours if he wasn’t stopped. Before that, he worked for 10 years at A&M Galveston as an IT Specialist. There were many other positions on his journey, both humble and humbler. Brendan always took care of those he loved and was prepared to perform any task he needed to do to achieve that end.
Brendan devoted his time to his children and his wife. He loved reading, playing music and listening to music, diving and video games. However, in his last years, nothing interested him more than spending quality time with his family. His every breath and bead of sweat was a love offering to his children, step-children, and wife. His happiest days came after long hours of karate lessons, kisses, tantrums, and knowing his children, step-children and wife would make sure the queen-sized bed was tested for strength an end of day pile-on. He would smile to the core of his soul and say, “This is the stuff.” This joyful love was the pinnacle of his journey and his family was his world. There was not a single dream or goal that did not include his vision of family togetherness. Brendan valued family and love. He never wavered or wandered or stood down from protecting and loving his family. Brendan was a warrior and a man of the like that the world did not easily recognize. Brendan was love unconditional and fleshed out for his family.
His is survived by Christina Solis Maloney (spouse) and his children, Dorian Maloney (son), Kaya Maloney (daughter), Jaime Morales (step-son), Leo Morales (step-son), and Teri Morales (step-daughter).
Brendan left behind his sister, Mary Jo Smith, and her daughters, his nieces, Emma and Abby Smith. He also left behind, Bridget Maloney (former spouse, co-parent and dear friend) with whom he spent many years growing to be the man we all love.
He is also left behind many aunts and uncles.
His parents and child are welcoming him to his new home and though our hearts are broken now, our comfort should come from knowing that he is not alone.
A Memorial service to Celebrate Brendan’s life will be held at Restwood Funeral Home on Saturday October 19, 2019 starting at 10:00am.
In Lieu of Flowers that may only remind his family of the impermanence of life, bring plants, gifts for the kids, or buckets of love. These are things that we may bring growth and we can cherish for the years to come.
