Nellie Fay Hoot
Nellie Fay Hoot, 78, of Brazoria, passed from this life, with her family surrounding her, on Friday, March 6, 2020 in Lake Jackson, Texas. She was born on September 4, 1941 in Tulsita, Texas to Rufus and Etta (Butler) Fox.
Funeral services will be held 10:00 am Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Brazoria First Assembly with Bro. B.F. Flowers officiating. Burial will follow at Brazoria Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Chad Compton, Scotty Fox, Jayson Faith, Brandon Kirkpatrick, Taylor Fox, and Covey Barbee. Honorary pallbearers will be Christopher Fox and Cannon Manning.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Baker Funeral Home in Brazoria from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm.
Nellie is survived by her son, Charles Britt and wife, Jo Anne Trejo of Lake Jackson; daughter, Debra Kirkpatrick and husband, Tommy of Brazoria; brother, Ellroy Fox and wife, Evette of Clute; sister, Elsie Compton and husband, Ivy of Jones Creek; grandchildren, Brittany Barbee, Jayson Faith, Brayann Britt, Camryn Britt, Brandon Kirkpatrick, Julianne Perales, and Haven Trejo; great-grandchildren, Cannon Manning, Charlotte Barbee, Delilah Kirkpatrick, and Isla Ramirez; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Anson David Hoot; brothers, Joe Byles, Harold Fox, and Roy Fox; and granddaughter, Alexandra Perales.
Nellie loved being around her children, grandchildren, and family. She always gave her grandchildren the “1, 2, 3, 4 Hug.”
Services are under the direction of Baker Funeral Home in Brazoria, TX 118 W Texas 77422 (979-) 798-2128. Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting our website at www.bakerfuneralhome.net
