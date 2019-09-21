Reverend Darrell Owen “D.O.” Foster
Reverend Darrell Owen “D.O.” Foster, 89, of Lake Jackson, TX passed away at his home, surrounded by family, on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. Rev. Foster was born on January 31, 1930 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to the late Wade and Ola Foster.
Rev. Foster was involved with many different charitable and civic organizations throughout the region, including, but not limited to:
1967: Outstandin g Civic Leaders Of America
1968-69: Pearland Rotary Club (President)
1969-72: Pearland ISD Board Of Trustees
1976: Texas Association Of School Boards (Distinguished Service Award)
1979: Baptist General Convention Of Texas — Christian Education Coordinating
Board
1983-88: Associated Builders And Contractors (Board Of Directors)
Contractors Safety Council Of Brazosport (Chairman 1983, Director ‘82-‘88,
Vice Chairman 1985 & 1988)
1986-91: United Way Of Brazoria County (V.P. 1986, President 1987,
Chairman 1988)
1994: Brazosport Chamber Of Commerce (Outstanding Volunteer)
2010: Recognized by the Brazoria First Assembly Of God with the Celebrate
America Award for Contributions To Churches And Community
Rev. Foster was a graduate of Louisiana Baptist College in Pineville, LA. After college, he attended the New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary. His formative years as a pastor were spent in North Louisiana. In 1965 he was called by God to be the pastor at FBC Pearland, TX. Later he would become the pastor of FBC Lake Jackson, TX. Over the next several years he would be the interim pastor at a dozen or more churches throughout the region, as well as starting Northway Baptist Church in Angleton, TX. He worked for U.S. Contractors, from 1981 until his retirement, in their safety program as well as handling P.R. duties for the company, never neglecting the pastoral responsibilities that God called him to perform.
He loved playing golf, fishing, working in his yard, and traveling. The Holy Land was, by far, his favorite travel destination. Twenty-nine times he led groups of people on a pilgrimage to “The Holy Lands”, walking where Jesus walked, preaching where Jesus preached. Special invitations from The Home Mission Board took him on evangelistic missions to Juneau, AK and San Juan, Puerto Rico. Leading people to the Lord was his calling and passion.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wade and Ola Foster; a brother, Dwaine Foster; and sister, Wadean Bond; as well as his daughter-in-law, Ginny Foster.
We imagine that he is laughing, once again, with his great friends of many years, L.D. Monical and Dr. Ralph Patterson.
He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Pat; his son, Barry “Dr. B.” Foster; his daughter, Kathy Stimson, and husband, Ken; grandchildren, Daryl Stimson, his wife, Kelly, Drew Foster, Angela Foster, Paige Streiff, her husband, Ben, and Brady Foster; great-grandchildren, Kyndal and Kaid Stimson, and Emily and Cameron Foster Streiff and Emily Foster; as well as a multitude of nieces and nephews and cousins.
Visitation for Rev. Foster will be from 6:00 p.m. — 8:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church Lake Jackson, TX 401 Yaupon St. Lake Jackson, TX 77566 Saturday, September 21, 2019. Funeral services will be held the following day, Sunday, September 22, 2019 at the same location at 2:00 p.m.
Pallbearers will be Stephen Gilchrist, Barry Foster, Daryl Stimson, Ben Streiff, Drew Foster, Ken Stimson, Kevin Mills, and great-grandsons Cameron and Kaid.
Honorary pallbearers Frank Spillers, Gene Zirlott, Jessie Scott, Johnnie Redden, Harold Monical, Charles Castleberry, Bill Askins, Debs Cofer, Bo Landers, Chris Seidlitz, Wayne O’Daniel, Jim Ledbetter, Cecil McGill, Bill Collier, Max Adams, Jim Huffines, Dean White, George Burke, Jerry Cochran, George Kidwell, Harold Wood, Gary Foose, Everett Stovall, Jay Wilson, Dr. Gerald Holt, and Tim Drury.
