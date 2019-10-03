Dominga “Minga” Parras Perez
Dominga “Minga” Parras Perez of Copperas Cove, TX (formerly of Angleton) entered into the presence of her Lord on September 29, 2019. Dominga loved the Lord and her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Florencio Perez Sr.
Dominga is survived by her children, Florencio Perez Jr., of Copperas Cove, TX, Ms. Jessie Perez, of Copperas Cove, TX, David Perez and wife, Aurora, of Rosenberg, TX, Antonia Obregon and husband, Juan, of Kempner, TX; Dolores Barrientez and husband, Joe, of Angleton, TX. She was also blessed with 14 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren; and 13 great great-grandchildren.
Viewing on October 4, 2019 at 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral service on October 5, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.
Arrangements under the direction of Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home, 211 W. Avenue B, Copperas Cove, TX 76522.
