Carol A. Meeks
September 14, 1940 –
March 24, 2020
Carol A. Meeks, 79, of Angleton, Texas passed away on March 24, 2020.
Carol was born in Houston, Texas on September 14, 1940. She moved to Buda, Texas at seven years old. She graduated from high school in 1958, then attended the University of Texas in Austin. She retired from the USPS. She had many hobbies including oil painting, and playing the piano, banjo, and the mandolin. She was a loving wife and mother.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Melissa (Missy) Meeks in 1979; and son, Brian Lee Meeks in 2018.
Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband, Dennis Meeks; her son, Mark Meeks; and her grandsons, Geoffrey Meeks and Joshua Meeks.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
