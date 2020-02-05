Amancio Zarate Sr.
Amancio Zarate Sr. of Clute passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020 at age 92.
Amancio was born to Eulogio and Trinidad Zarate in LaGrulla, Tx.
He worked for the Missouri Pacific Railroad, B.I.S.D. until he retired in 1991, for a short time at STS and had several part time jobs. He loved gardening, watching wrestling, and especially taking care of his family. He enjoyed being with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was kind and friendly to all. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Adelaida Zarate; son, Amancio Zarate Jr.; his parents, Trinidad and Eulogio Zarate; nine siblings; and granddaughter, Jennifer Mendoza Pico.
Amancio is survived by his daughter, Julia (Fermin) Mendoza; son, Jose (Nora) Zarate; grandchildren, Fermin (Elizabeth) Mendoza III, Cynthia (Elias) Martinez; and step grandchild, Melissa (Robert) Soliz; great-grandchildren, Fermin Mendoza IV, Nathon Mendoza, Joshua Mendoza, Isabel (Stephen) Agnew, Marcela Pico, Elyssa Pico, Timothy Pico, Julius Mendoza, Brianna Nava, Lucas Martinez, and step great- grandchildren Lily and Evan Soliz; great great-grandchildren, Aryanna Lopez, Alexa Lopez, Everly Mendoza, Fermin Mendoza V, Paco Carrasco Jr., Ismael Carrasco; and numerous nephews and nieces.
Visitation will be held at Restwood Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., with a Rosary starting at 6:00 p.m.
Funeral Mass will be held at St. Jerome’s Catholic Church in Clute on Thursday February 6, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. followed by a graveside service at Restwood Memorial Park.
Pallbearers are Fermin Mendoza III, Fermin Mendoza IV, Julius Mendoza, Nathon Mendoza, Stephan Agnew, and Ramon Zarate Jr.
Special Thanks to Creekside Village Healthcare and Amed for the support and care you provided for him and our family.
