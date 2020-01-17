Wilma Louise Johnson
June 1, 1922 –
January 13, 2020
Wilma Louise Johnson, 97, of Lake Jackson, TX went to her heavenly home on January 13, 2020.
She was born June 1, 1922 in Marble Hill, Missouri to Myrtle Bazzell Robinson and Kirby Lee Robinson.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, James T. Johnson; parents Myrtle and Kirby Robinson; Her sisters Hester and Mary Lou; brothers Paul, Bill, Bob, and Walter; and her grand daughter Jan L. Richardson.
She is survived by daughter Judy Egmon Northrup (Skip) of Lake Jackson, TX; son Dennis Egmon (Altje) of El Campo, TX; Step daughters Carolyn Moody of Lake Jackson, TX; Barbara Beddingfield (Charlie) of Kerrville, TX. She is also survived by grand children Debbie Groves (Vernon); Donna Richardson (Stacy); Julie Hammons (Phillip); Beth Egmon; Cheryl Egmon; Laura Egmon (Landon Schwausch); Wade Egmon; Kevin Moody (Rhonda); Michelle Hunt (Toby); and Deidra Crumrine (Jay). Great grandchildren are Michael Groves, Amanda White; Lane Richardson; Caleb Egmon; Hallie Egmon; Matthew Moody; Alexis Moody; Colby Crumrine; Austin Crumrine; Keaton Crumrine; Megan Hunt; and Jerod Hunt. Great-great grandchildren are Caitlin Finch; Landen Finch; Eli White; Abby White; Dani Lynn Crumrine; and twins Maisie & Brooklyn Burke .
Wilma was a 50 year member of the Order of Eastern Star. She was a charter member of West End Baptist church in Freeport, TX. She was an active member of First Baptist Church of Lake Jackson, TX.
She was an avid Rockets fan and never missed a game. She loved birds and enjoyed watching the bird feeders on her patio. She also enjoyed working the daily crossword puzzles in the paper and had a sharp mind. In her younger days she enjoyed traveling to many places, including a trip made to the Holy Land. She was active for many years in the First Baptist senior citizens group, Keenagers, and planned several group trips for them. Wilma lived a long and full life and will be missed by her many friends and family.
Visitation will be held 7:00-8:00pm at First Baptist Church, 401 Yaupon, Lake Jackson, TX, on Thursday, January 16, 2020.
Funeral Services will also be held at First Baptist Church, 401 Yaupon, Lake Jackson, TX, on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 2:00 pm.
Serving as pallbearers are her much loved deacon Mark Chamblee, Gary Chamblee, Harold Wood, David Mayberry, Wayne O’Daniel, and Sammy Johnson. Honorary pallbearers are the members of her Sunday school class.
Donations may be made to Shriners Hospital in Galveston, TX.
