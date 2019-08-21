Ansley Beggs Kolar
Ansley Beggs Kolar, 77, of Fischer passed away on July 18, 2019 at her home after a courageous fight with cancer with her family at her side. She was born November 3, 1941 in Glasgow, Scotland, emigrated to the U.S. at age 17 to join her sister in Texas. Ansley met her husband, Warren G. Kolar, in Houston while he was in dental school. They married July 21, 1962, and settled in Lake Jackson, Texas, to work and raise their family. Their daughter, Kimberly Anne, was born in 1965. They welcomed their son, Jay Byron, in 1968. Ansley was active in many service organizations in the community, including Junior Service League and P.E.O. She was also very involved in her church, First Presbyterian, in Lake Jackson. She loved playing tennis, cooking, and knitting. She is known for her salsa and Scottish shortbread.
Ansley and Warren spent many years visiting the Wimberley area, building a home on the Blanco near Fischer in 1976. They moved here permanently in 2009. Ansley quickly became active in the community, including their new church home, Wimberley Presbyterian Church, the Civic Club, and P.E.O.
Ansley was preceded in death by her parents, John “Jack” Beggs and Janet “Jenny” Richardson Beggs; as well as her sister, Moira Ann Beggs Parker.
She is survived by her husband, Warren G. Kolar; and her two children, Kimberly of Reno, Nevada, and Jay, of Bend, Oregon. Her survivors also include four grandchildren, Alan Kolar, Calvin Kolar, Elena Albregts and Eric Albregts; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Ansley was a cherished wife, mother, and grandmother. Her smile and warmth will be greatly missed. She had a servant’s heart and a generous spirit that lifted others in her presence.
A memorial service will be held on August 24th at Wimberley Presbyterian Church at 2:00 p.m. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Wimberley Presbyterian Church or to the Lymphoma/Leukemia society.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.