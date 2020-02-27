Cynthia LuDean Clausen
December 19, 1961 –
February 19, 2020
Cynthia LuDean Clausen, 58, of Brazoria passed away on February 19, 2020. She was born on December 19, 1961 in Freeport, Texas to Lemley and Mary Clausen.
Cindy was preceded in death by her father, Lemley “Ed” Clausen and mother, Mary “Babe” Clausen.
She is survived by her son, Bryan Neisig and wife, Mary; grandchildren, Abbiegail Bailey and husband, Brock, Elizabeth Martinez and husband, Austin, and Nathaniel Neisig; great grandchildren, Liam Martinez and Brody Bailey; sister, Cadie Davis and husband, J.D.; nephew, Jerrid Davis and family; niece, Maegen Wade and family; and numerous other family and friends.
Cindy was kind hearted, loved animals, had a green thumb, was an amazing cook, and loved the beach and being outdoors. No matter how many times Cindy was down, she would pull herself up and keep going. She lived each day as it came and was strong willed and determined with a backbone of steel. Cindy was extremely hardworking and was always ready and willing to help anyone in need with no judgement. We know she was welcomed with open arms by her loved ones, however she will be greatly missed by those of us left behind.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Baker Funeral Home in West Columbia at 9:00 a.m. with Thomas Lester officiating.
Arrangements are Baker Funeral Home, 634 S. Columbia Dr., West Columbia, Texas 77486, 979-345-3232.
Online condolences may be made by visiting our website at www.baker funeralhome.net
