Joe Lee Brzozowski
September 20, 1944 –
January 31, 2020
Joe Lee Brzozowski, 75, of West Columbia passed from this life in Houston on January 31, 2020. He was born in Gonzales, Texas on September 20, 1944 to Joe B. and Doris Brzozowski.
Joe Lee proudly served in the U.S. Air Force in the Vietnam era. He worked as an electrician for Houston Lighting & Power in Houston for many years. He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.
Memorial services will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home in West Columbia.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Jan; daughter, Tonja Brzozowksi Potts and husband, Drew; brother, Ronnie James Brzozowski and wife, Tammy; grandchildren, Cole and Nikki Hall; great grandchildren, Branson and Grayson; nieces, Chelsea Brzozowski, Courtney Williams and Amanda Lewis; nephews, Derek Brzozowski, Donald“Bubba” Williams, and Nathan Williams.
Arrangements are by Baker Funeral Home, 634 S. Columbia Dr., West Columbia, Texas 77486, 979-345-3232.
