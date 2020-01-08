Audrey Bernice Utley Moseman
August 29, 1928 –
January 5, 2020
Audrey Bernice Utley Moseman passed away January 5, 2020 following a short illness.
She was born in Sugar Land, Texas on August 29, 1928 to Hunter Autry Utley and Matilda Ernistine Gasch Utley.
She was raised on a farm between Damon and West Columbia. Mornings before school included milking cows and feeding hogs. She attended high school during WWII. She graduated from West Columbia High School in 1945. She attended business college concentrating on Shorthand. She retired after 45 years as Chief deputy District Clerk, a position she held for many years. She helped her husband of 68 years (Mac) build three houses. After retirement they moved to Bullhead City, Arizona for four years and traveled the west. She was an avid reader and a dedicated mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and has one great-great granddaughter.
She was preceded in death by her husband; father; mother; brothers, Homer and Walton Utley; and sisters, Barbara Olsen and Leatha Caldwell.
She is survived by her son, Thomas Moseman; granddaughters, Teri Counts (Bo), Milissa Session (Melvin); and eight great grandchildren, Ryan Lewis, Payson Townsend, Katie Session, Nathan White, Rachel White, Tre Session, Amber White, and Sydney Counts; and one great-great granddaughter Eowyn Lewis; along with many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to Tena Baxter for her heartfelt care.
Visitation will be Thursday, January 9, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Palms Funeral Home with Funeral Services to follow at 1:00 p.m., with David Davenport of Friends Church officiating. Burial will be in Angleton Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.palmsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Palms Funeral Home ~ Angleton, Texas.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.