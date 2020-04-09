David Dean Wardlow
David Dean Wardlow, 66, of Brazoria passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at CHI St. Luke’s Health–Brazosport Hospital in Lake Jackson, Texas.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Dixon Funeral Home in Brazoria, Texas.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.