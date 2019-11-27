Adamina Ramirez de Benavidez
August 15, 1927 –
November 24, 2019
Adamina Ramirez de Benavidez, age 92, peacefully fell asleep in death on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at her residence of 52 years in Angleton, TX. She was born August 15, 1927 in El Rancho Nuevo Las Laborcitas, on the outskirts of San Pedro de Roma, now known as Cd. Miguel Aleman, Tamaulipas, Mexico. She was the youngest of 14 children born to Enemencia and Eleuterio Ramirez.
Growing up on a ranch she learned many skills and how to be resourceful. In time she met the love of her life and after several years of courtship she married Reynaldo Benavidez on August 22, 1948. Together they had ten children, six boys and four girls. Their early life together began in Mexico and during that time she gave birth to eight children. Having secured their US citizenship they immigrated to the USA where they settled in Angleton, Texas in 1964, and soon after they had their last two children.
Her labor of love for her family was shown in many ways, but especially in her desire to make sure her family was always fed. She would always cook enough to feed an army. Her delicious Mexican rice was known and desired by many. She took pride in making empanadas, tamales, menudo, capirotada, molé and atolé de Pinolé. She would tell her family “Comelé mijito para que no andes con la tripa rumbando” (Eat, my child, so you’re belly won’t growl). She was a selfless woman, always putting the needs of her family and others above her needs, she made many sacrifices just to make sure her family was safe and protected.
She was always concerned with keeping the family name honorable and not bringing reproach, so she would tell us “Portense bien que nada les cuesta” (Behave yourself, it won’t cost you anything). She was the disciplinary of the house and being respectful to others was at the top of the list for her children to learn.
Rightfully so, her legacy is the love of family that she leaves behind to continue for generations to come. Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives that she touched. All who knew her well were often caught up in her poems that she loved reciting.
She was a member of the Most Holy Trinity Church and an active member of the Guadalupanas for many years.
She will be be deeply missed by her family and friends, and all who knew her.
Adamina was preceded in death by her husband Reynaldo Benavidez; her parents, Enemencia and Eleuterio Ramirez; all her siblings; her precious son, Guerito; one great granddaughter, baby Madelynn; and one great grandson, baby Caleb.
She is survived by her nine living children, they are Guadalupe with his wife Linda, Guillermina (Eulogio), Maricela (Antelmo); Martha (William); Silvia (Juan); Reynaldo Jr. (Dora); Agustin (Sherrie); Joel (Rita); and Roberto (Terrie). Also 29 grandchildren, 59 great grandchildren, and four great-great grandchildren all who will dearly miss her very much.
Viewing will take place at Palms Funeral Home, 2300 E Hwy 35, Angleton, TX from 6 — 8:00 p.m. with vigil starting at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Service is scheduled for Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at the Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church located at 1713 N. Tinsley St., Angleton, TX 77515. Pallbearers will be her grandson.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.palmsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Palms Funeral Home ~ Angleton, Texas.
