Edwin Henry Domel Jr.
August 2, 1951 –
December 3, 2019
Edwin Henry Domel Jr. passed away on December 3, 2019 at the age of 68. He was born on August 2, 1951 to the late Edwin Henry and Mary Johanna Boyd Domel Sr in Freeport, TX.
Edwin proudly served his country in the U.S. Marines and was a Vietnam veteran.
He is survived by his daughters, Lyndsie Nicole (Joey) Farrell and Lauren Ashley Nichols; grandchildren, Hunter Patrick Farrell, Zoey Joann Farrell, and Harley James Farrell.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Ovohn Domel; and his parents.
Family and friends will gather at a later date for a service. To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory, please visit www.grace funeralhome.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.