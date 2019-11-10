Amalia R. Santos
“Molly”
A true free spirit and lover of life with a pure soul, Amalia R. Santos (Molly), 93, returned to her heavenly home on November 6, 2019 after a short illness. Her devotion to her family and her belief in God supported her in her struggle and ultimately gave her peace.
Molly was born to the late Nazario and Dolores Rodríguez in Zaragoza, Coahuila, Mexico on July 10, 1926. Although she lived in Angleton for many years, she called Uvalde, TX her hometown. Her family moved permanently to Uvalde in the 1920’s. As a child, she attended Sacred Heart Catholic School and finally Uvalde High School. Always in search for more knowledge, Molly continued her studies at Southwest Texas Junior College, graduating from the University of Houston with a degree in elementary education. She taught in Angleton’s Westside School for many years. After retirement, Molly sold real estate. Always the salesperson, she did well in this endeavor.
Molly was blessed with a large and loving family. She reared five children with patience, discipline and humility. She taught them to read, write and instilled a sense of pride in everything they did. She often took them on family trips to California which is where the paternal grandparents lived. When the kids thought impossible, Molly thought possible.
Her friends were also very special to Molly. From canasta and bunco parties and trips to Mexico, friends knew they were in for an adventure. She will be dearly missed by her loved ones, who celebrate the fact that she is at peace with her creator.
Molly is survived by five children, Alfred Santos (Diana) of Austin, Mollyann Santos Buckley(Gary) of Lawton, Oklahoma, Robert Thomas(Nelly)Santos of Clear Lake City, David Carlos Diaz(Blanca) of San Antonio and Dolores (Stacey) Diaz Miller of Angleton; six grandchildren, Margaret Buckley Ploof(Jeremie) of Lawton, Yleana Santos of Austin, Catherine Buckley of Norman, Oklahoma, John Thomas Santos of Austin, Victoria Santos of Houston and Madison Miller of Angleton, and one great grandchild Jaiden Ploof of Lawton.
She is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews including niece Marilu Santos Garcia of Lake Jackson, nephew Rudy(Rosalie) Santos of Angleton, great niece Mari Renee Garcia Sandoval(Ernest) and their children Noah and Mia of Rosharon, and special nephew Rod (Elaine) Santos Rodriguez of Uvalde.
Molly was preceded in death by her parents, husbands John Santos and David Diaz, brothers Juan and Rodrigo and sister Elia Santos.
No local services are planned. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Uvalde.
Final arrangements entrusted to Dixon Funeral Home of Angleton.
Final arrangements entrusted to Dixon Funeral Home of Angleton. (979) 849-8800.
