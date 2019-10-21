Mary Teresa Villarreal
Mary Teresa Villarreal, 72, of Richwood, passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents, Mary Delfina Martinez and George Trujillo; and sister, Cordy Jacques.
Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband, Santos Villarreal; sons, Alan Villarreal and wife, Elizabeth, and Victor Villarreal; daughter, Tricia Villarreal; brothers, Jim Martinez and Joe Martinez: sisters, Virginia Valencia, Vivian Rubell, and Sarah Hayes; 9 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, and a host of other family and dear friends.
Mary was a glamorous and vibrant woman who brightened up any room she walked into. She enjoyed painting, dancing, and singing, especially when it came to karaoke. Mary loved the holidays and took this time of year to have all of her family over; sharing stories and laughs with her grandchildren, to whom she was affectionately known as “Grandma Mary”. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
A visitation for Mary will take place at Palms Funeral Home, on Monday, October 21, 2019, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, with a rosary at 6:30 pm. The funeral service will be held at Palms Funeral Home, on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at 1:00 pm. Online condolences can be sent to the Villarreal family at www.palmsfuneralhome.com
