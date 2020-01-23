Bobby Gene Miltenberger
January 2, 1931 –
January 18, 2020
Bobby Gene Miltenberger, age 89, passed from this earth on Saturday, January 18, 2020.
Bobby was born January 2, 1931 in Mineola, Texas. He was the sixth child born to parents Opal Hennigar Miltenberger and Paul Somers Miltenberger.
Bobby and his parents, along with siblings, moved to Freeport (Camp Chemical) from Brice, Texas. He graduated from Freeport High School.
At a young age, Bob accepted Jesus as his Savior. Bobby was a Royal Ambassador in the Baptist faith.
Bobby earned the rank of Corporal in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict. He returned from the military and went to work at Ethyl-Dow as a Plant Operator until its closing. He retired from Nalco Chemical as a Plant Operator after 19 years.
Preceding Bobby’s passing were brothers, Paul Miltenberger (Merle), Barnard Ray Miltenberger (Esther); and sisters, Faye Plummer (Charles), Esther McKinney (Clyde), and Doris Howard (Raymond).
Bobby is survived by his wife of 64 years, Peggy Horn Miltenberger; son, Bob Steven Miltenberger (Michele); daughters, Rita Pitts, Susan Fairchild (Rickey), and Pamela Miltenberger; seven grandchildren, Evonn Reyes (Raul), Jered Caraway (Morgan), Andrew Caraway (Arielle), Kevin Wayne Pitts II (Sheena), Jocelyn Pitts Smith (Justin), Jessica White (Bobby), and Michael Miltenberger; ten great-grandchildren, Kahala Lurvey, Romeo Reyes, Leyla Reyes, Tristan Brown, Saint Smith, Dublin Pitts, Brannigan Pitts, William Caraway, Hadley Caraway, and Landon Caraway. Bobby is also survived by his sister, Joann Plummer.
Bobby took great pride in his family and enjoyed gardening, and listening to his Country-Western music.
His favorite pastime was watching great western stars like Gene Autry, Johnny Mack Brown, Roy Rogers, and, most of all, John Wayne. Bobby could even name most of the supporting characters in those movies, and he passed that love of westerns along to his children and grandchildren.
Our family would like to thank Evonn Caraway-Reyes, Robert Caraway, Janika Donley, Kevin Pitts, and his nurses, Katrina, Brandi, Sarah, Diane and Kim. Their outstanding care provided over the past few years is greatly appreciated.
Visitation will be held at Lakewood Funeral home on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Graveside services will follow at Lakewood Funeral home at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Cal Farley’s Boys & Girls Ranch, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, or your favorite charity.
