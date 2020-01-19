Cecelia K. May
Cecelia K. May, 92, of Brazoria TX went to be with her Lord Jesus Christ on January 17, 2020. Born in Gay Hill, Texas to Robert and Caroline (Meyer) Kiesewetter.
She attended County Grade School, Brenham High School, Brazosport College and University of Houston.
She worked in Houston as an LVN. She loved gardening and flowers.
She married Clifton Paul May, September 21, 1968 and moved to Brazoria where she lived until her death.
She was member of the Brazoria First United Methodist Church and Tuesday morning prayer group. She was life member of Chapter 74 Order of the Eastern Star and Daughters of the Nile, Ramallah #89 in Galveston and Brazoria Counties. She received the Cross of Color of the Rainbow Assembly in Brazoria. She was a member of the Order of the Beauceant before it’s demise.
She was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Caroline Kieswetter, beloved husband Clifton Paul May, Brothers, Robert, Erwin and Lee Roy Kiesewetter and sister, Nancy Coghlen all of Brenham.
She is survived by sisters, Ruth Bates and Dorothy Boenker and husband Rob of Brenham; Sister- in- law, Nelda Hearn of McAllen and Carolyn Kiesewetter of Hallettsville and numerous nieces and nephews.
Her special thanks to niece, Clide Dean Smircic and husband Angelo Smircic; Godson, Robin Evans and his wife Brenda who lovingly cared or her.
Her family also wishes to thank all her A-Med Hospice Angels who took such wonderful care of her.
Pallbearers will be nephews, Steve Smircic, Orin Smircic, Chris May, Godson Robin Evans, Ricardo Obando and Nicholas Obando.
Family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at First United Methodist Church of Brazoria.
Funeral service will start at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Don Brown officiating. Burial will follow at Brazoria Cemetery in Brazoria, Texas.
Please visit our website to leave online condolences, light a candle and send floral arrangements or gifts to her family at www.dixonfuneralhome.com
Final arrangements entrusted to Dixon Funeral Home of Brazoria at (979) 798-9113.
