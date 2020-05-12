Donna Marie Johnson
February 14, 1938 –
May 1, 202 0
Donna Marie Johnson was born on February 14, 1938; she passed away peacefully surrounded by family members on Friday, May 1, 2020.
She is survived by her husband, Darriel; daughter, Holly; two sons, Darriel, Jr. and Devin; and four grandchildren.
The family will hold a Funeral Mass at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Lake Jackson, Texas at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.