Ramona G. Reeder
November 29, 1952 –
May 3, 2020
Ramona G. Reeder, 67, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020 in Pearland, Texas.
She was born November 29, 1952 in Dayton Texas to Bennie and Gertrude Garrett. She later married Alfred Ross Reeder, Jr. and together they raised two children. She worked for the Texas Unemployment Commission in Lake Jackson, as well as in San Antonio and Houston.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Alfred; brother, David Garrett; sister, Pamela Meador; daughter, Kimberly Reeder; brother-in-law, Jack Meador; and niece, Dana Meador.
Left to cherish her memory are her children; son, Shane Reeder; her furchild, Sasha; siblings, Danny Garrett and wife, Elizabeth, from Austin, Michael Garrett and wife, MaryAnne, from San Antonio; sister-in-law, Penny Garrett; niece, Kelly Meador; and nephew, Lester Wollam. Also special friends of the family, Ray Clement, Galen Stevens, Aleia and Nicole Shaddox, Keia Price; along with many grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Due to the Covid19 Pandemic, all services will be private.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.palmsfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Palms Funeral Home - Angleton, Texas
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.