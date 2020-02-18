Delbert LeRoy Kemp
On Thursday, February 13, 2020, Delbert LeRoy Kemp, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away at the age of 92. Delbert was born to Clarence and Laura Kemp on October 15, 1927 in Carney, Oklahoma. Delbert enlisted in the United States Navy after graduating from high school and proudly served in WWII aboard the USS Boston, where he gained experience as an electrician. After being discharged from the Navy, Delbert married his first love, Francis Mae Woods, in 1948. Together they had 3 children, Karen, Kevin and William Kemp, prior to her early passing. He then married Jeanette Pruitt Weatherly in Freeport, TX in 1964 where he gained his stepsons Fred Weatherly and Michael Wayne Weatherly. He and Jeanette shared 42 happy years together in Freeport and Nacogdoches, TX. After she joined her savior in Heaven, he returned to live near his family in Brazoria, TX, where he married Mary Frances Hurta in 2007.
After his time in the Navy, Delbert worked on drilling rigs in the oil fields of Oklahoma. He then became a line man for an electrical utility company in Oklahoma prior to moving to Freeport, TX to work for Dow Chemical Company. Due to layoffs in the 1950s, he returned to Oklahoma to work as a line man. He moved back to Freeport in 1961 and established himself as a line man for Dow Chemical Company, working his way through supervisory roles to become a maintenance foreman for the Magnesium Department. He retired from Dow Chemical Company in 1984.
Delbert took pride in his work and providing for his family. He instilled a diligent work ethic and eagerness to serve others in his children. He found joy in gardening throughout his retirement and appreciated God’s beauty in nature. Delbert was a member of First Baptist Church of Lake Jackson.
Delbert was preceded in death by his late wives Francis Kemp and Jeanette Kemp, his parents Clarence and Laura Kemp, brother Lionel “Mickey” Kemp, and sister Evelyn Kemp, son Kevin Kemp, daughter Karen Schanley, and stepson Michael Wayne Weatherly.
Delbert is survived by his wife Mary Frances Kemp, son William (Billy) Kemp and wife Denise, stepson Fred Weatherly and wife Delores, daughter-in-law Cindi Kemp and her daughters, daughter-in-law Janie Weatherly; grandchildren Michael Alford, wife Kory and children, Katherine Payne and husband Lee, Michael Eric Weatherly, wife Linnea and children, Tanya Herford, husband Jamey and children, Michael Wayne Weatherly, wife Sandy and children, Michelle Weatherly, Amanda Segovia, husband Chris and children, Danny Kemp, Catherine Bain and children, and Laura Schnoebelen, husband Jeremy and children. Delbert is also survived by 21 great-grandchildren.
Serving as pallbearers are Michael Alford, Lee Payne, Michael Eric Weatherly, Michael William Weatherly, Thomas Stovall, and Del Mar Crihfield. Honorary pallbearers are his Sunday School class at FBC Lake Jackson.
The family would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude and thanks to A-Med Hospice and Delbert’s caregivers and friends at Country Village.
A Visitation will be held on Tuesday February 18, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Restwood Funeral Home.
The Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday February 19, 2020 starting at 2:00pm at Restwood Funeral Home.
Burial will be at Highland Cemetery in Okemah, Oklahoma Friday, February 21.
In Lieu of Flowers, contributions may be made to Shriners Hospitals or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
