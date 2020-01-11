Phillip Earl Pierson
January 6, 1957 –
December 4, 2019
Phillip Earl Pierson, 62, passed away December 4, 2019 at his residence in Oyster Creek, T X .
Phillip was born January 6, 1957 in Phoenix, AZ to Charlene Ladlow Pierson and Andy J. Pierson. He attend schools in Phoenix, graduating from Camelback High School and Arizona State University. His degree was in Mechanical Engineering. He worked first in Phoenix and later in Tampa, FL. before moving to Texas.
Phillip was predeceased by both his parents.
He is survived by his sons , Benjamin and Hayden Pierson ; and a g randdaughter, Dulce, all of Sierra Vista, AZ ; and by his brother, Joe Pierson, of L ake Jackson.
Visitation at 10 a.m. and Memorial Service at 11 a.m. . on Monday January 13th at Hope Fellowship Church, 200 Lake Rd, lake Jackson.
The Family request donations be made in his name to Hope Fellowship or The American Diabetes Association.
