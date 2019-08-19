Willmarie S. Sallins
Funeral services for Willmarie S. Sallins, 78, of Freeport are pending with Dixon Funeral
Home of Brazoria. She passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Chi St. Luke’s
Health — Brazosport Hospital in Lake Jackson, TX.
Updated: August 19, 2019 @ 4:31 pm
