Wesley Wayne Goodvin
Wesley Wayne Goodvin, 81, of Lake Jackson, passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019. A Gathering to Share Memories of Wesley will be held at Restwood Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 6 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm. A Celebration of Wesley’s Life will immediately follow with the family presiding over the services. Friends can visit www.restwoodfuneralhome.com or his Facebook page to share a memory or obtain his full obituary.
