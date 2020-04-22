Raul Gallardo Olivera
We are writing these words in the loving memory of our esteemed father who left this earth on the early morning of April 17, 2020. He was the epitome of the old tradition of a hardworking man who provided for his family throughout his long life.
Our earliest memories were of him coming home from a hard working day, drained both mentally and physically. He endured and thus gave us, his sons and daughters, the opportunity to thrive and was a reliable provider. His journey now is to join our late mother with our Lord. Born in Pachuca Hidalgo Mexico, by trade, he was a masterful mechanic who would help anyone in need of automotive advice. He liked to travel to Mexico to visit family and friends, yet took the time to relax in his latter years.
We were all grateful and truly blessed by his presence. He will be greatly missed. He liked to watch his favorite Mexican novelas and keep up with current events. He was a great storyteller and always had a quick humorous wit about him.
Raul was preceded in death by his father and mother, Guillermo Gallardo Arocheski and Genoveva Olivera Gallardo; wife, Maria De La Luz Gallardo; siblings, Guillermo Gallardo Olivera, Rodolfo Gallardo Olivera, Lucia Gallardo Diaz, Consuelo Gallardo Escobedo, Maria Luisa Gallardo Renteria, Estela Gallardo, Cristina Gallardo Covarrubias and Ernestina Galllardo.
He is survived by three sons, Rene Gallardo, Alfonso Gallardo (Dana), both of Sweeny, Juan Francisco Gallardo, of Freeport; two daughters, Maria Luisa Gallardo Garcia (Carlos), of Angleton, Maria Araceli Gallardo Pena (Albert), of Richwood; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, a great great-grandchild, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A viewing will be Thursday, April 23, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Dixon Funeral Home in Angleton.
Please visit our website to leave online condolences, light a candle and send floral arrangements or gifts to his family at www.dixonfuneralhome.com.
Final Arrangements entrusted to Dixon Funeral Home of Angleton. (979) 849-8800.
